Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 353,934 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1,225.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,934 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,797,000 after buying an additional 301,260 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,751,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,801,000 after acquiring an additional 194,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,376,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,532,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,083,000 after acquiring an additional 128,988 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JCI traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,786,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,699. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

