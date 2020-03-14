Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 40,655 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,006,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,549. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.38 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

