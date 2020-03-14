Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,775,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 4,123,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,561. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

