Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,295 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.