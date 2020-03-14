Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $10.47 on Friday, reaching $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,085,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.57. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.07.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

