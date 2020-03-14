Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $13,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,551,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,375,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,716,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

NYSE:LHX traded up $11.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.63. 2,287,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.85. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

