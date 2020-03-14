Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 14,010 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,442,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,770,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Shopify by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,578,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $13.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.16 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $190.38 and a one year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.81.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

