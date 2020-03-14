Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 171,135 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,135 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $16,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 1,644.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DISCK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,141,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,165. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

