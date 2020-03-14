Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 21,167 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,167 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.85.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,947. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $120.38 and a 12 month high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock worth $2,761,836. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.