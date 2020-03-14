Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 262,387 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 262,387 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $75.58. 21,857,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $71.76 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.68.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.