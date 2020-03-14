Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 29,935 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29,935 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $13,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. 4,062,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.58.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

