Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 42,689 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 42,689 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Boeing by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.58.

Shares of BA stock traded up $15.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,134,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,431. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $154.81 and a 12 month high of $398.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.42. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.