Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,062 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

CMA traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. 5,038,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

