Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,290 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETFC traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,980,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,908. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

In other news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETFC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

