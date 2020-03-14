Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 577,989 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 52,701 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 335,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,809,000.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,226,252.64. In the last three months, insiders bought 212,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,365.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. 356,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,986. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

