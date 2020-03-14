Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.37.

Shares of PXD traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.68. 4,512,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,123 shares of company stock valued at $744,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,353,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

