Piper Sandler Cuts CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Price Target to

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from to in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.71.

NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,856. CONMED has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

