Piper Sandler Cuts Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target to $48.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE HMN traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 295,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

