Piper Sandler Lowers CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Price Target to

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from to in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of CNMD traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 525,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,856. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

