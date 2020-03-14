Piper Sandler Trims AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Target Price to $47.00

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.82.

AFL traded up $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,905,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AFLAC will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,857,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $350,139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after buying an additional 1,714,326 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $105,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

