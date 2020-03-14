PIXEL Price Hits $0.0116 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a total market cap of $431,454.86 and $394,948.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,401.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.03186520 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00806044 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00024698 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000435 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

