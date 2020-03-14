Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Acquires $1,013,400.00 in Stock

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.67 per share, with a total value of $1,013,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 343.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,178,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

