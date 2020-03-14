Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) President Acquires $499,300.00 in Stock

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,269.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
Featured Article: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.