PlayChip (PLA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $270.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00053160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.05090453 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00232687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00060608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037068 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018441 BTC.

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

