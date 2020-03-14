Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.36.

PLUG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,552,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,685,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.16. Plug Power has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 328.01% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

