Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

BPOP has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BPOP traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 1,439,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,796. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. Popular has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Popular will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,217,000 after acquiring an additional 85,125 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Popular by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 237,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Popular by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

