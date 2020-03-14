Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

BPOP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Popular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 1,439,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,796. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

