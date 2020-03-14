Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) Director Allen R. Hagerman Acquires 50,000 Shares

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Director Allen R. Hagerman purchased 50,000 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,080.66.

PD traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.64. 2,480,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of $174.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. Precision Drilling Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.09.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

