Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Precision Drilling to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.86.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 1,386,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 2.05. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 79,829 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 496,600 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.