Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Short Interest Update

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

PRNB traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.75. 293,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,646. Principia Biopharma has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

In related news, CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stefani Wolff sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $272,112.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,262. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 545,906 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Principia Biopharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,655,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

