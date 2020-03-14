PRiVCY (PRIV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.00

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a total market cap of $27,145.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00041701 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00070829 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

