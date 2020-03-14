PRIZM (PZM) Trading 38.2% Lower This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $120.74 million and approximately $369,542.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00002194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,419.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.12 or 0.03175984 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002540 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00805805 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000589 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00083571 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005475 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,015,701,819 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

