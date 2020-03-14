Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Profound Medicl reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,548,000.

Shares of NYSE:PROF traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,970. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26. Profound Medicl has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $20.60.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

