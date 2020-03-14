Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.22

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 5602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 773,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,233,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Progress Software by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 113,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 66,836 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

