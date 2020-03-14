Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.02

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 122135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $254,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 1,546,971 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,694,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,510,231 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at $7,152,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 56.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

