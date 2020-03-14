Proton Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $87,953.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $428,697.60 and approximately $87,953.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, FCoin, BCEX and LBank. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 39.5% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,201,608,830 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX, FCoin, DDEX, CoinTiger and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

