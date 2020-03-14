Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 6,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,475 shares of company stock valued at $145,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $44.14. 7,742,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.