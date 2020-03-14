Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 461,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $164.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.50.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,497,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

