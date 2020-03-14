PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 72.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 56.8% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Crex24. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $111,359.78 and $1.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00034701 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00102461 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000720 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.61 or 1.00181053 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00001022 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,034,337,208 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

