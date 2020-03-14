QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

QADB traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QAD has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a market cap of $506.72 million, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QAD were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

