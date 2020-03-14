QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their equal weight rating on shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $5.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QEP. Siebert Williams Shank lowered QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut QEP Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.36.

QEP stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. 15,684,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,119,754. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.32.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Equities research analysts expect that QEP Resources will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice bought 50,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, Director Joseph N. Jaggers bought 23,500 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $15,370,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $14,527,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $12,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

