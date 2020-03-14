QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lessened by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,099 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,824,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.