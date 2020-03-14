Quant (QNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.81 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Quant has a market cap of $24.23 million and $1.81 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $2.01 or 0.00037180 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004804 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00390914 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00001058 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018069 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011371 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002691 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00013362 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

