Quanta Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $1.12 million and $253.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00052467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00489991 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.13 or 0.05031334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00037244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00058083 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

QNTU is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

