Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Realogy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NYSE:RLGY remained flat at $$5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,997,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,828. The stock has a market cap of $599.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina L. Helmkamp acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,655 shares in the company, valued at $866,199.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Silva acquired 11,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $99,617.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 281,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Realogy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Realogy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

