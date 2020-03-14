Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

Shares of RGLS stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 54,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.87.

RGLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

