Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.47

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.47 and last traded at $88.30, with a volume of 4946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average of $110.95.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,970,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after acquiring an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,534,000 after acquiring an additional 164,749 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after acquiring an additional 102,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after acquiring an additional 96,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

