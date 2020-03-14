Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RELV stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.40. 7,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 0.34. Reliv International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Reliv International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

