Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Director Sells $3,086,014.70 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QSR traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.63. 4,712,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $79.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21,002.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 265,046 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 116,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

