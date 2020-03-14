Revlon (NYSE:REV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.14

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

REV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $825.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revlon Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Revlon during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the third quarter worth $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,866,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,406,000 after acquiring an additional 105,927 shares during the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

